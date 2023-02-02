The Retreat Announces the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute to Focus on Addiction and Recovery Research, Advocacy

The Retreat is announcing The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute at The Retreat. Created to honor the legacy of longtime friend Curtis Carlson Nelson, it will focus on research and advocacy into substance abuse and recovery. The first project will study outcomes for Twelve Step, abstinence- and community-based recovery models. The research will be conducted by Dr. John Kelly of Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Recovery Research Institute.