S.D. Mack Events Now Offers Free DJ Services for Charity and Select Fundraising Events
S.D. Mack Events, founded by Legendary 70s Disc Jockey Steve Mack, is now offering free DJ Services for charity and select fundraising events. For over 45 years, Steve Mack has worked actively as a New York-based club and special events DJ. Mr. Mack was the house DJ for several important organizations, including The New York Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the New York Chapter of the Deborah Heart & Lung Foundation.
Contact S.D. Mack Events. Request DJ/Sound Services for your event. S.D. Mack Events provides high-end digital sound and a public address system for voice. Music requests prior to the event are also welcome and we incorporate web-based libraries of music for virtually unlimited ability to fulfill music requests. Organizations in need of DJ Services for events incorporating fashion shows will also have the services of DJ Mack, with experience in the selection and timing involved with such events.
Steve Mack reads the crowd and caters to the people in a way that brings out the best in them. As a producer of radio programming and live club sets, Steve knows how to gather and set up the right selection of music and make it look easy, natural. Steve has a warm personality, a direct approach and professional yet stylish demeanor that translate into a successful event. For this reason, many of Steve's events, garner more demand for his services at future events.
S.D. Mack Events is offering this free service to add value and ambiance to events and to bolster the philanthropic efforts by organizations hosting these events for worthy causes with the understanding that synergy they glean by co-branding will further enhance all parties involved.
Steve Mack
(551) 554-2127
www.sdmackevents.net
RCF EVOX 12 Active Speaker System
EVOX 12 is the most powerful line-source active speaker system in its class. The top section has eight high performance neodymium 4" full-range transducers with a phase plug. The 15" subwoofer delivers powerful bass sound to reinforce a big party dance floor.
A Studio 54 inspired light show
Professional DMX computer controlled custom Studio 54 inspired light show.
Tidal Hi Fi Music Streaming
Tidal is a music streaming service utilized by professional performing DJs who demand variety and quality with access to a virtually unlimited collection of many genres of music with many versions including remixes. The ability to instantly search across the entire library makes requests easy.