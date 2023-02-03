S.D. Mack Events Now Offers Free DJ Services for Charity and Select Fundraising Events

S.D. Mack Events, founded by Legendary 70s Disc Jockey Steve Mack, is now offering free DJ Services for charity and select fundraising events. For over 45 years, Steve Mack has worked actively as a New York-based club and special events DJ. Mr. Mack was the house DJ for several important organizations, including The New York Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the New York Chapter of the Deborah Heart & Lung Foundation.