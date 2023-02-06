New Class A Storage Facility in Woodside, NY
Woodside, NY, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LSC Development, LLC completed the construction of a 90,136 net-rentable square feet facility at 62-05 30th Ave., Woodside, NY. Located on the North East Side of Queens, near LaGuardia Airport and Adjacent to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway (BQE) and 30th Ave. The location has convenient access and great visibility from the BQE. Residents now can choose from 1,691 various-sized walk-in storage units and smaller skyboxes that are fully climate-controlled.
A unique feature of this property is a fully climate-controlled drive-thru loading. The drive-thru design, by SGW Architecture & Design, allows for convenient, contractor drive-up interior spaces and provides customers the ability to load their units in a secure environment away from any inclement weather (rain, snow, heat, or cold). This facility offers a state-of-the-art security system with secure keypad access and control system, coupled with an HD camera surveillance system.
Chicago-based ByLine Bank provided the construction financing for this project.
The facility will be managed by Life Storage, Inc., a leading publicly traded self-storage REIT that operates more than 1,000 storage facilities in 34 states. Customer contact-free leasing will be available through Life Storage, Inc.’s Rent Now program. Storage units may be rented online, over the phone, or in person for customer convenience.
About LSC Development, LLC:
LSC Development is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois, focusing on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties. Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 84 self-storage properties totaling close to six and a half million square feet. The current portfolio and development pipeline consists of over 3.0 million square feet.
