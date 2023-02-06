Hispanic Lyric Opera en East Boston - Zarzuela Performance

On March 5, 2023, at 4 pm, Boston Opera & Zarzuela will hold “Zarzuela en East Boston” at Zumix, located 260 Sumner St., East Boston, MA 02128. This family-friendly concert consists of some of the most well-known romanzas and ensembles of the Hispanic Lyric Opera repertoire. Zarzuela is the Hispanic equivalent of Opera in Spanish, and as a Hispanic lead nonprofit organization it is part of Boston Opera & Zarzuela’s mission to share its musical heritage in Boston.