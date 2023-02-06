Hispanic Lyric Opera en East Boston - Zarzuela Performance
On March 5, 2023, at 4 pm, Boston Opera & Zarzuela will hold “Zarzuela en East Boston” at Zumix, located 260 Sumner St., East Boston, MA 02128. This family-friendly concert consists of some of the most well-known romanzas and ensembles of the Hispanic Lyric Opera repertoire. Zarzuela is the Hispanic equivalent of Opera in Spanish, and as a Hispanic lead nonprofit organization it is part of Boston Opera & Zarzuela’s mission to share its musical heritage in Boston.
East Boston, MA, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On March 5, 2023, at 4 pm, Boston Opera & Zarzuela will hold “Zarzuela en East Boston” at Zumix, located 260 Sumner St, East Boston, MA 02128.
This family friendly concert consists of some of the most well-known romanzas and ensembles of the Zarzuela repertoire.
Zarzuela is the Hispanic equivalent of Opera in Spanish, and as a Hispanic lead nonprofit organization it is part of Boston Opera & Zarzuela’s mission to share its musical heritage in Boston.
Featuring international artists: Gift Anyagwochu, Herman Díaz, Tatevik Kocharyan, Eliana Osorio, Lucia Panizza, David Rivera Bozon, and Noriko Yasuda.
The ticket cost for this event is $10 for Seniors and Students, and $20 for General Admission.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Boston Cultural Council, administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.
Boston Opera & Zarzuela, a non-profit organization for the Performing Arts, strives to enrich the cultural landscape within its community through performance, research, and education of the vast lyric repertoire, including Opera, Zarzuela, and Oratorio.
The organization inspires audiences of all ages through performances while educating the audience in the history and background of Performing Arts, thus contributing to the preservation and development of its founders’ musical heritage.
It is also an important part of Boston Opera & Zarzuela’s mission to provide singers of all ages and diverse backgrounds with the opportunity of developing and growing their artistic skills. From the young to the seasoned artist, everyone has an opportunity to audition and volunteer at Boston Opera & Zarzuela.
To learn more about Boston Opera & Zarzuela, anyone can visit bostonoperazarzuela.org
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zarzuela-en-east-boston-tickets-521513590187
Contact
Lucia Panizza
786-488-4563
https://bostonoperazarzuela.org/
