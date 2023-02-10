Carol Tierney’s New Book, "MY LITTLE HOME," is a Jubilant and Uplifting Chapter Book That Teaches Young Readers About How Much Love God Has for His People
Broken Arrow, OK, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Tierney, a talented writer who recently found her calling, has completed her most recent book, “MY LITTLE HOME”: a wholesome and lighthearted story about a young girl who is learning to go through life with God’s teachings in mind.
“I knew I was going to be an author,” says Carol Tierney. “At age 68, I had been assigned to tell our story. Leaving the hospital, I knew my world would forever be changed, and yet a profound peace surrounded me. I knew God was propelling me into my destiny.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Tierney’s book full of love was originally born out of grief. The passing of her spiritually adopted daughter, Carmen, was the catalyst to her becoming an author. God moved Tierney to write, and she is able to communicate with Carmen through the Holy Spirit. These heavenly conversations resulted in Tierney’s latest release, “MY LITTLE HOME.”
Inspired by her love for the television series “Little House on the Prairie,” Tierney’s book is filled with slice-of-life anecdotes based on real people in her life. The story follows a year through the eyes of a young girl named Karla, starting with Thanksgiving. She experiences an exciting year full of love and joy, and when times get tough, she learns to find peace through God’s teachings. “MY LITTLE HOME” will inspire young readers to trust in Him no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “MY LITTLE HOME” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I knew I was going to be an author,” says Carol Tierney. “At age 68, I had been assigned to tell our story. Leaving the hospital, I knew my world would forever be changed, and yet a profound peace surrounded me. I knew God was propelling me into my destiny.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Tierney’s book full of love was originally born out of grief. The passing of her spiritually adopted daughter, Carmen, was the catalyst to her becoming an author. God moved Tierney to write, and she is able to communicate with Carmen through the Holy Spirit. These heavenly conversations resulted in Tierney’s latest release, “MY LITTLE HOME.”
Inspired by her love for the television series “Little House on the Prairie,” Tierney’s book is filled with slice-of-life anecdotes based on real people in her life. The story follows a year through the eyes of a young girl named Karla, starting with Thanksgiving. She experiences an exciting year full of love and joy, and when times get tough, she learns to find peace through God’s teachings. “MY LITTLE HOME” will inspire young readers to trust in Him no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “MY LITTLE HOME” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories