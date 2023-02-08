UTRS Introduces Fuzion Safety, Powered by WBAT
Cherry Hill, NJ, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to introduce Fuzion Safety, a new entity that will encompass various services such as the WBAT platform, the new Flight Dynamics flight data analysis system, and ASAP facilitation services.
Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, which is the sole Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-supported safety management system (SMS) program available on the market. Fuzion Safety gives organizations access to top-level systems, support, training, and customizations, along with the four pillars of SMS: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, and safety promotion. Fuzion Safety can also be utilized by rail transit agencies to meet the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) regulation issued by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
With Flight Dynamics, the new Fuzion Safety entity provides a subscription-based system designed to process and analyze recorded flight data to support Flight Operational Quality Assurance (FOQA) or flight data analysis programs. Flight Dynamics includes the groundbreaking Post-Flight Report (PFR), which allows pilots to receive a debrief directly to a mobile device within minutes of uploading flight data after every flight.
Fuzion Safety also offers ASAP facilitation services to assist an organization with the FAA’s ASAP, a voluntary, self-reporting program designed to identify and mitigate possible safety concerns. ASAP uses employee input to identify significant safety concerns and issues, operational deficiencies, non-compliance with regulations, and deviations from company policies and procedures.
With all its offerings (SMS services, Flight Dynamics, and ASAP facilitation services), Fuzion Safety includes support from a dedicated team of experts.
Fuzion Safety is a part of the Aviation Safety Technology Division at UTRS. At the forefront of aviation safety, UTRS brought the initial FOQA program to fruition for the FAA in 1995 and continues to set the standard for organizations that want to continuously improve their safety management. “Having been involved in this effort for decades, we are proud to be a part of the team that will continue to support and enhance this robust safety program for the FAA,” said David Zalcmann, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UTRS.
To learn more about Fuzion Safety, visit www.fuzionsafety.com. To learn more about UTRS, visit www.utrs.com. Email info@fuzionsafety.com to learn how you can improve your organization’s safety culture or to schedule a free demonstration.
Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, which is the sole Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-supported safety management system (SMS) program available on the market. Fuzion Safety gives organizations access to top-level systems, support, training, and customizations, along with the four pillars of SMS: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, and safety promotion. Fuzion Safety can also be utilized by rail transit agencies to meet the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) regulation issued by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
With Flight Dynamics, the new Fuzion Safety entity provides a subscription-based system designed to process and analyze recorded flight data to support Flight Operational Quality Assurance (FOQA) or flight data analysis programs. Flight Dynamics includes the groundbreaking Post-Flight Report (PFR), which allows pilots to receive a debrief directly to a mobile device within minutes of uploading flight data after every flight.
Fuzion Safety also offers ASAP facilitation services to assist an organization with the FAA’s ASAP, a voluntary, self-reporting program designed to identify and mitigate possible safety concerns. ASAP uses employee input to identify significant safety concerns and issues, operational deficiencies, non-compliance with regulations, and deviations from company policies and procedures.
With all its offerings (SMS services, Flight Dynamics, and ASAP facilitation services), Fuzion Safety includes support from a dedicated team of experts.
Fuzion Safety is a part of the Aviation Safety Technology Division at UTRS. At the forefront of aviation safety, UTRS brought the initial FOQA program to fruition for the FAA in 1995 and continues to set the standard for organizations that want to continuously improve their safety management. “Having been involved in this effort for decades, we are proud to be a part of the team that will continue to support and enhance this robust safety program for the FAA,” said David Zalcmann, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UTRS.
To learn more about Fuzion Safety, visit www.fuzionsafety.com. To learn more about UTRS, visit www.utrs.com. Email info@fuzionsafety.com to learn how you can improve your organization’s safety culture or to schedule a free demonstration.
Contact
Fuzion SafetyContact
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669
https://www.fuzionsafety.com
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669
https://www.fuzionsafety.com
Categories