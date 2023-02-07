Charlotte Martin Marks Twenty Years of Releasing Music with Tour and Exclusive EP
East Coast Tour stops in New York City, Philadelphia & D.C.-area; both tour & EP feature students from Martin’s international music school.
Los Angeles, CA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating twenty years of releasing music is notable and for Charlotte Martin, she marks this occasion with not only an East Coast tour and exclusive EP, but both feature students from her international music school.
In April 2018, Martin opened Something Like A Voice Lesson with the intention of teaching voice lessons to students in person and online. Nearly overnight, Martin’s practical approach to improve singing regardless of age, experience or music education caught the attention of singers worldwide. Martin’s development of personalized curriculums with the opportunity to gradually transfer into songs and/or songwriting kept students engaged before the pandemic, but certainly through it and beyond.
Now with students booking as far as three months in advance, Martin’s vision transitioned into Something Like A Label and Something Like A Music School. This month alone, the label and school are celebrating over 100,000 Spotify streams of Samantha DeLuca’s (one of the Martin’s earliest students) debut single “Love Me In The Light.”
Something Like A Music School embraces The Charlotte Martin Vocal Method and fosters the goals students bring to sessions. Posture, body work, voice and piano lessons, music theory, music management, production—Martin’s building a full-service experience for students based on their needs.
Now recording her nineteenth album featuring co-writes with students from her music school, Martin eagerly returns to the live stage with a double set in each city, promising to play fan favorites, beloved singles, brand new music, and may sneak in an obscure cover or two before closing out each night. Martin elaborates, “Returning to some of my favorite cities to play live, NYC, Philly, DC, in support of 20 years of releasing music, and putting out a tour only EP, actual co-writes with students from my music school, is a dream come true. I can’t wait to see longtime fans and new ones (fans), and share these personal creations but also the music (fans) have come to expect from me. These live experiences will be personal, emotional, and finally showcase the sound I am achieving by working with ultra talented students through Something Like A Music School.”
Over the course of her career, Martin has recorded both major label and independent releases, performed sold-out shows to audiences around the world and shared stages with the likes of Liz Phair, Pete Yorn, Damien Rice, Jason Mraz, and many others. Her music has been licensed for a plethora of television shows, including “So You Think You Can Dance,” which regularly features her song “The Dance” during the show’s open. Details magazine called her “a seductive performer” and “a skilled lyricist who writes with surgical precision” and Performing Songwriter praised Martin as “a born storyteller and affecting vocalist.”
Where to see Charlotte Martin on tour in March:
New York City, NY – City Winery (The Loft)
Thursday, March 16 @ 7 PM
Thursday, March 16 @ 9:30 PM
Philadelphia, PA – City Winery (The Loft)
Friday, March 17 @ 6 PM
Friday, March 17 @ 9:30 PM
Vienna, VA (D.C.-area) – Jammin’ Java
Sunday, March 19 @ 7 PM
Sunday, March 19 @ 9:30 PM
Tickets and more details at: http://charlottemartin.com/
