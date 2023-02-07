Cidewalk Introduces BannerAI, an AI Powered Digital Billboard Banner Ad Creation Service
Boston, MA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Metro Boston-based Cidewalk.com announced the launch of BannerAI, an OpenAI* powered free digital billboard ad creative service, to complement its new flagship RTB enabled programmatic billboard advertising platform, introduced last year. Creating the right billboard creative asset has always been a major stumbling block for businesses interested in launching a billboard ad campaign. Businesses of any size can now use Cidewalk’s BannerAI to automatically generate relevant and effective billboard ad creatives and launch the ad campaign within minutes, using Cidewalk’s affordable pay-per-play, affordable billboard ad platform. Powered by OpenAI, Cidewalk’s BannerAI service lets clients quickly create a digital banner ad images from scratch based on a text prompt, streamlining a process that was time consuming and expensive.
“We always wanted to use billboard ads to promote and to build brand awareness for our restaurant, but billboards have always been out of reach with our limited budget. Not only was it too expensive to purchase space on a billboard, it was also too expensive and time consuming to recruit a third party agency to create the billboard ad copy. Thanks to Cidewalk’s affordable pay-per-play billboard ads platform, and its free ad creative service, BannerAI, we are able to create the banner ad ourselves and launch the ad campaign.” - Jason LaGarenne, owner Lazy Point restaurant and bar based in New York City
Cidewalk’s digital billboard ad platform, caters to over 10,000 digital billboards across US, giving advertisers the flexibility to purchase ad spots across any screen at any time. “We believe all businesses, no matter the size, should have the same ability to reach customers as powerful Fortune 500 companies. For decades billboard advertising has been mostly dominated by big brands with deep pockets. At Cidewalk, we have been hard at work to change this dynamic and add end to end automated full service digital billboard advertising to our suite of affordable options for any business, complementing our popular geofenced mobile advertising product," says Venkat Kolluri, CEO and Founder of Cidewalk. In addition to being expensive, requiring a large ad spend budget along with a long term contract to run a billboard ad campaign, the process of creating a suitable, relevant and effective digital billboard banner has always been the major stumbling block for SMBs interested in using billboards to help promote their business and brand. Now, thanks to RTB enabled programmatic access to billboard screens’ inventory, along with OpenAI based auto ad creative generation service, BannerAI, Cidewalk is able to bring to market an end to end, automated, full service affordable digital billboard advertising product with ad packages starting as low as $100 for 100 ad plays on any one of the 1000s of digital billboards in its nation wide network.
Advantages using Cidewalk's on-demand pay-per-spot Billboard Ads with AI driven free ad creative service:
Instant Banner Ad Design: Advertisers can quickly generate relevant and effective banner ads, without having to worry about the time consuming and expensive ad copy design process.
Affordable fixed pricing: Use pay-per-play model and purchase ad spaces on billboards for just $1 for each 10 second ad play.
Flexible budgets: Can support any size ad budgets: $100 - $100,000+. No long term contracts.
Unlimited updates: Generate and update digital ad creative as many times and at any time, using BannerAI, an AI powered ad creative design tool.
Multiple ads: Rotate through and feature different banners based on location and time of the day.
Custom exposure rates: Increase or decrease exposure rate (# of spots per hour or day) any time (rush hour vs late night) or any location (based on population density and traffic).
Coming soon:
AI driven Title and Descriptions
Blended images with overlay text
For more information:
AI powered ad creative, BannerAI demo: https://www.cidewalk.com/BannerAI
Cidewalk’s Pay-per-Play Digital Billboard Ads: www.cidewalk.com/Billboards
Self serve platform: https://app.cidewalk.com/billboard
About Cidewalk:
Headquartered in Metro Boston, MA, Cidewalk.com helps businesses promote and grow their business by reaching new prospects using mobile marketing ad services such as geo-fenced local mobile ads and pay-per-play digital billboard advertising.
More info: www.cidewalk.com
*OpenAI is trademark of OpenAI LLC., 3180 18th St., San Francisco, CA 94110
