Cidewalk Introduces BannerAI, an AI Powered Digital Billboard Banner Ad Creation Service

Cidewalk.com announced the launch of BannerAI, an OpenAI* powered free digital billboard ad creative service, to complement its new flagship RTB enabled programmatic billboard advertising platform, introduced last year. Creating the right billboard creative asset has always been a major stumbling block for businesses interested in launching a billboard ad campaign. Businesses of any size can now use Cidewalk’s BannerAI to automatically generate relevant and effective billboard ad creatives.