Sylvester McCrary’s Newly Released "Of Love, Of Life, Of Darkness, Of Light" is a Thoughtful Collection of Poetry That Explores the Complexities of Love
“Of Love, Of Life, Of Darkness, Of Light,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvester McCrary, presents readers with a captivating arrangement of thought-provoking poetry that will entertain and encourage.
Detroit, MI, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Of Love, Of Life, Of Darkness, Of Light”: an engaging collection of spiritually inspired poems. “Of Love, Of Life, Of Darkness, Of Light” is the creation of published author Sylvester McCrary who was born the second son of a family of twelve children. They are Scot-Irish, Creek, Cherokee, and with African heritage. After high school, he volunteered in the Marine Corps in February 1971. He served on the USS Ticonderoga in Vietnam, and his ship picked up the astronauts on the Apollo 16 mission.
McCrary shares, “These are poems and songs of love—in love, out of love, hurt from love, looking for love, the greatest love, the love of God—and poems about life, the darkness in us and the world, the light of God, and Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvester McCrary’s new book encourages readers to sit and reflect on the various themes found within.
McCrary offers readers a look into his inner musings on life, love, God, and faith as he expounds within each installment.
Consumers can purchase “Of Love, Of Life, Of Darkness, Of Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Of Love, Of Life, Of Darkness, Of Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
