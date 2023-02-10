Paul A. Hylton’s Newly Released "Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation" is a Compelling Spiritual Message
“Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul A. Hylton, is an engaging discussion of how to find one’s purpose paired with relevant personal stories from the author’s work in missions and ministry.
Middlefield, CT, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation”: a helpful resource for furthering one’s pursuit of spiritual growth and direction. “Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation” is the creation of published author Paul A. Hylton, a dedicated husband and father of four who is the senior pastor of Shiloh Christian Church, Middletown, Connecticut. He is also the President of Middlesex Institute of Theology and Technology (MITT).
Hylton shares, “'Discovering your Spiritual Destiny' is a powerful and inspirational book designed to inform the reader of the steps needed to take in order to ascertain the will of God for their lives. In a world filled with a multitude of voices speaking into our minds, it is helpful to have a source of reference that can provide guidance and clarity as we journey through life. This book will point out some very important steps to take as well as principles to follow that will not only make our pilgrimage easy but also enjoyable. Stories are used to illustrate significant experiences that can be applied to anyone. You will not be bored reading this book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul A. Hylton’s new book will challenge and motivate readers seeking spiritual purpose.
Hylton shares in hopes of offering a guiding hand to those on the path to spiritual and personal fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
