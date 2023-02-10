Dwight Samuels’s Newly Released "The Seeker and the Sought: My Spiritual Journey" is an Engaging Memoir That Explores Spiritual Experiences
“The Seeker and the Sought: My Spiritual Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwight Samuels, is an inspiring exploration of the ways in which the author has experienced divine intervention.
South Holland, IL, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Seeker and the Sought: My Spiritual Journey”: an intriguing collection of spiritual reflections. “The Seeker and the Sought: My Spiritual Journey” is the creation of published author Dwight Samuels. Samuels was born into a family suffering from poverty with seven brothers and sisters. He became a surgical assistant; got married and had a family; and became an assistant finance manager, a bank manager, and an insurance manager throughout a dedicated career.
Samuels shares, “In this book, 'The Seeker and the Sought,' Dwight Samuels has attempted to share with the reader some of his personal spiritual experiences that have transformed his Christian belief system and his beliefs about religions as a whole, coming to the realization that it was far from most of what he had been taught in churches, his worldly experiences surrounding the question of this creation, God, and Jesus Christ as the only son of God. Through his seeking from an early age, he was able to discover many hidden spiritual truths that enlightened his higher consciousness as to who and what God is after finally meeting and being initiated into the ‘Spiritual Path’ or as the Bible refers to it, ‘The Way’ by a Perfect Living Master! This was after realizing that he knew absolutely nothing about most things in life except what he was taught either in school or by his mother which was also very limited and coming to the realization that anything that he really learned he learned through his own experience. Even while in school, you have to practice your ABCs, learn to read and write, or practice math to make it to higher levels of mathematics! Well, guess what? The spiritual path is no different. You cannot just read the Bible, Koran, Vedas, or Torah and expect anything, except your own mental gymnastics of what is being said in them. One has to have a ‘real spiritual teacher.’ It was thirty-seven years ago that the ‘love and grace of God’ was bestowed upon me, and the Perfect Living Master of our time came into my life and initiated me onto the spiritual path, and through real practice, the realizations that he has shown me has confirmed many of the events that Christ describes in the Bible. I pray that you, the reader, have the same opportunity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwight Samuels’s new book will inspire and challenge readers in their faith.
Samuels shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual journey to discovering a loving God.
