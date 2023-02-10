Wanda F. Kenty’s Newly Released "Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours" is a Heartfelt Offering to Those Who Seek a Deeper Understanding of God

“Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda F. Kenty, is a thoughtful reflection on mankind’s connection with God and the need for continual pursuit of a life in accordance with God’s plan.