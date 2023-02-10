Wanda F. Kenty’s Newly Released "Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours" is a Heartfelt Offering to Those Who Seek a Deeper Understanding of God
“Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda F. Kenty, is a thoughtful reflection on mankind’s connection with God and the need for continual pursuit of a life in accordance with God’s plan.
Columbus, OH, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours”: a helpful resource for personal and spiritual growth. “Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours” is the creation of published author Wanda F. Kenty.
Kenty shares, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth because there was a war in heaven. At the end of that war, long before this new Adamic beginning, Almighty Father God gave Archangel Michael charge of leading the battle in casting Satan, the enemy of God, out of heaven. In the archangel’s victory Satan was cast down to this God-created earth. In God’s full knowledge of the pure evil that Satan possessed, He created man (the first one, Adam) in His own image. Each one of us that proceeded after that creation up to this very day are created as a person or piece of the Almighty God, endowed with the inheritance of who and what He is. God created man to be soldiers in His army. The purpose for our creation is to battle the evils that Satan would use to try to destroy us and this earth in his way of attacking God. In God’s creation of man, we are ‘keepers of His footstool’ because Almighty God is on His throne in heaven. Satan, having had the favor of God before he grew insanely jealous of Him, knew that not to be a good idea. So the very first man God created, Satan attacked and was successful. Satan knew that if he could insert his seed into the very first of God’s creation, he would have a good chance of destroying all human beings that man would create.
“Psalm 139:14 says, ‘I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.’ In my opinion, there has never been a statement that has been proven more true. With Satan hiding behind the scene, he anxiously awaits man to explore his God-given creativity until man knows no limit, which ends us where we are today. Limitless possibilities! Constructive and destructive. Everything man creates is accompanied by an operating manual. In God’s proof of all His creation, He accompanied us with one also. It’s called the Holy Bible, which is not the story that we are able or want to create simply because we can, but it is His story that we are to follow. Like any other manual of instruction created by man that is unused or not read, you will undoubtedly end up with a lot of extra screws and pieces that do not fit. Give the Lord the mangled pieces of the life you have tried to put together. It’s called surrender! It’s the only way to true health, wealth, and spiritual freedom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda F. Kenty’s new book explores a variety of key foundational aspects of Christianity in an uplifting and encouraging tone. Many dreams are born at a very young age as one experiences the world and builds character.
Kenty shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey to know and understand God’s will and continual offer of redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kenty shares, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth because there was a war in heaven. At the end of that war, long before this new Adamic beginning, Almighty Father God gave Archangel Michael charge of leading the battle in casting Satan, the enemy of God, out of heaven. In the archangel’s victory Satan was cast down to this God-created earth. In God’s full knowledge of the pure evil that Satan possessed, He created man (the first one, Adam) in His own image. Each one of us that proceeded after that creation up to this very day are created as a person or piece of the Almighty God, endowed with the inheritance of who and what He is. God created man to be soldiers in His army. The purpose for our creation is to battle the evils that Satan would use to try to destroy us and this earth in his way of attacking God. In God’s creation of man, we are ‘keepers of His footstool’ because Almighty God is on His throne in heaven. Satan, having had the favor of God before he grew insanely jealous of Him, knew that not to be a good idea. So the very first man God created, Satan attacked and was successful. Satan knew that if he could insert his seed into the very first of God’s creation, he would have a good chance of destroying all human beings that man would create.
“Psalm 139:14 says, ‘I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.’ In my opinion, there has never been a statement that has been proven more true. With Satan hiding behind the scene, he anxiously awaits man to explore his God-given creativity until man knows no limit, which ends us where we are today. Limitless possibilities! Constructive and destructive. Everything man creates is accompanied by an operating manual. In God’s proof of all His creation, He accompanied us with one also. It’s called the Holy Bible, which is not the story that we are able or want to create simply because we can, but it is His story that we are to follow. Like any other manual of instruction created by man that is unused or not read, you will undoubtedly end up with a lot of extra screws and pieces that do not fit. Give the Lord the mangled pieces of the life you have tried to put together. It’s called surrender! It’s the only way to true health, wealth, and spiritual freedom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda F. Kenty’s new book explores a variety of key foundational aspects of Christianity in an uplifting and encouraging tone. Many dreams are born at a very young age as one experiences the world and builds character.
Kenty shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey to know and understand God’s will and continual offer of redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Sides To Every Story: His And Ours,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories