Emmanuel S. Kladitis’s Newly Released "Cherubims—Chariots of God" is an Engaging Study of What the Cherubims Are Within Scripture
“Cherubims—Chariots of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emmanuel S. Kladitis, is a thought-provoking discussion of what can be known of the Cherubims and the reason behind the level of importance they hold.
Beavercreek, OH, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cherubims—Chariots of God”: an articulate study of relevant Scripture that brings new clarity to a key component of the Old Testament. “Cherubims—Chariots of God” is the creation of published author Emmanuel S. Kladitis.
Kladitis shares, “Cherubims, what are they? What did God do with them? They are a mystery even to Bible scholars. Cherubims are first mentioned in the Holy Bible at the end of Genesis Chapter 3. In Exodus, 2 small models of Cherubims are on the Ark of the Testimony (Ark of the Covenant).
“The Ark of the Covenant was first put in the Tabernacle in the most holy place. Later when the Temple of Solomon (Temple of God) was built, the Ark was put in the most holy place, or Oracle. Solomon made 2 large models of Cherubims within the Oracle of the Temple.
“Cherubims are not imaginary figures. They are not angels. They are not mere ornaments. God used them mightily! David saw God ride and fly on a Cherub! Ezekiel saw four of them! He called them ‘living creatures’ before he knew their name. God used the Cherubims to fight for Israel in the Old Testament. Will God use them again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emmanuel S. Kladitis’s new book will challenge readers’ traditional thinking on the role Cherubims played within the fight for Israel.
Consumers can purchase “Cherubims—Chariots of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cherubims—Chariots of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kladitis shares, “Cherubims, what are they? What did God do with them? They are a mystery even to Bible scholars. Cherubims are first mentioned in the Holy Bible at the end of Genesis Chapter 3. In Exodus, 2 small models of Cherubims are on the Ark of the Testimony (Ark of the Covenant).
“The Ark of the Covenant was first put in the Tabernacle in the most holy place. Later when the Temple of Solomon (Temple of God) was built, the Ark was put in the most holy place, or Oracle. Solomon made 2 large models of Cherubims within the Oracle of the Temple.
“Cherubims are not imaginary figures. They are not angels. They are not mere ornaments. God used them mightily! David saw God ride and fly on a Cherub! Ezekiel saw four of them! He called them ‘living creatures’ before he knew their name. God used the Cherubims to fight for Israel in the Old Testament. Will God use them again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emmanuel S. Kladitis’s new book will challenge readers’ traditional thinking on the role Cherubims played within the fight for Israel.
Consumers can purchase “Cherubims—Chariots of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cherubims—Chariots of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories