Michael Moses’s Newly Released "A Word From The Word" is an Engaging Devotional That Offers a Thought-Provoking Monthly Opportunity for Reflection and Prayer
“A Word From The Word,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Moses, is a unique collection of devotions that bring readers a new perspective on key words associated with scripture.
West Palm Beach, FL, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Word From The Word”: a helpful resource for rejuvenating one’s spiritual study. “A Word From The Word” is the creation of published author Michael Moses, the founder and president of Nations Faith Ministries, Inc. who holds a diploma in Christian leadership and an MBA in business and finance.
Moses shares, “This is a devotional book that is inspired by Holy Spirit. It has been in the works since 2008. I wrote this devotional with one most important objective: to help people to understand the meaning of the word they are saying about themselves and each other and to help encourage people to meditate on the Word of God each day in order to empower themselves and each other in love, peace, and joy.
“It is for everyone, especially for every Christian worldwide, both denominational and nondenominational. This devotional is a word meditation form the Word of God (Bible).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Moses’s new book can be enjoyed privately or as a part of a Bible study program amongst friends and colleagues.
Moses has designed this compelling devotional to provide insight on the meaningful nature of each component of God’s Holy Word.
Consumers can purchase “A Word From The Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Word From The Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
