BeachCoders Academy Launches LifeBoat Program to Upskill 100,000 Rural America Students Into High-Paying Tech Jobs

Manhattan Beach, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BeachCoders Academy, a leading web coding bootcamp, has announced the launch of its LifeBoat national training program, aimed at educating students in rural America in valuable web and software development skills. The program, which was developed by BeachCoders, will be introduced first in Dumas, TX in partnership with the Dumas Economic Development Corporation (Dumas EDC).
"We're proud to bring the LifeBoat program to rural America to provide students with access to high-quality, in-demand education and the opportunity to participate in the growing US tech workforce," said James DeCicco, CEO and founder of BeachCoders Academy. "We appreciate the forward-thinking and support of the Dumas EDC, and their commitment to bringing value to the community through this innovative workforce development effort. The first wave of this initiative also includes rural areas of California, Nevada, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Iowa, Oklahoma, Michigan, and West Virginia."
The LifeBoat program, delivered live online, provides 100% synchronous live instruction in small groups of 4-6 students, fostering a supportive learning environment. It is designed to help students acquire the skills needed to compete for high-paying remote tech jobs, and bring economic inclusion to rural areas with the goal of serving upwards of 100,000 students across America.
"Our primary goal is to promote planned and diversified growth, while maintaining and enhancing the area's quality of life," said Mike Running, Executive Director of Dumas EDC. "The BeachCoders LifeBoat program is a step in the right direction to connect our students with tech-related career opportunities and retain our youth through job creation and advancement."
The BeachCoders LifeBoat program is now open for enrollment and students can apply online at DumasEDC.org for approval to receive a sponsorship credit for the training.
About BeachCoders Academy
BeachCoders Academy was founded in 2015 in El Segundo, CA, and has since become an industry leader in web development and user experience training. Its unique "hospitality" instructional model has empowered students of all ages and backgrounds to skill up and pursue better professional lives, with graduates working at companies like Google, Space-X, Snapchat, and Legal Zoom. For more information, visit https://www.BeachCoders.com/.
About Dumas, TX EDC
The Dumas Economic Development Corporation (Dumas EDC) was established in 1999 to serve as the lead economic development agency for the City of Dumas and its surrounding area. Its mission is to promote planned and diversified growth, create new jobs, and enhance the quality of life in the area. For more information, visit https://www.dumasedc.org/.
James DeCicco
424-254-9650
BeachCoders.com
424-254-9650
BeachCoders.com
