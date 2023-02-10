BeachCoders Academy Launches LifeBoat Program to Upskill 100,000 Rural America Students Into High-Paying Tech Jobs

BeachCoders Academy, a leading web coding bootcamp, has announced the launch of its LifeBoat national training program, aimed at educating students in rural America in valuable web and software development skills. The program, which was developed by BeachCoders, will be introduced first in Dumas, TX in partnership with the Dumas Economic Development Corporation (Dumas EDC).