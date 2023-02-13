Kswing’s Official Online Retail Website Launches, Transforming Their Offline Business Into Online Business
Kswing’s factory creates laser and RGB lights.
Los Angeles, CA, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kswing is a specialist in creating an atmosphere for home and garden for twenty years.
In 2002, Kswing established a light factory in China, mainly for the Chinese market.
In 2012, they started traditional trade and offline business in Europe and USA.
Now, Kswing created an official website, and started their online retail business in the USA, transforming offline business to online business.
Kswing creates laser and RGB lights, transforming any space with a beautiful, star-filled galaxy. The main products of the Kswing online shop are star, candle, and outdoor projectors; and other interesting lights for festivals, like Halloween and Christmas. Products are suitable for parties, events, and home décor, helping create a unique and magical atmosphere. From laser projectors to landscape lights, Kswing has lighting solutions for any occasion.
Kswing clients can not only get projectors, but also can customize their own lights, such as with different patterns or designs.
John Chen
1 909-509-5755
kswing.com
