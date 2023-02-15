Fledgling Company Get a JAHB, LLC, Publishes Metaphysical Novella with Real-Life Implications

Sex with Jesus is a novella by Mike Spiritfair Marty that includes 288 substantive sex (thought) survey questions. Kierkegaard remarked that the essence of Christianity is to have as many children as possible to populate the kingdom. This is sex For Jesus, which is not the same thing as sex With Jesus, the theme of this novella.