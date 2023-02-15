Fledgling Company Get a JAHB, LLC, Publishes Metaphysical Novella with Real-Life Implications
Sex with Jesus is a novella by Mike Spiritfair Marty that includes 288 substantive sex (thought) survey questions. Kierkegaard remarked that the essence of Christianity is to have as many children as possible to populate the kingdom. This is sex For Jesus, which is not the same thing as sex With Jesus, the theme of this novella.
Milwaukee, WI, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "People who are 100% happy don't have much use for Jesus," says author Mike Spiritfair Marty. The target demographic for this novella are those people who are between 5% and 65% happy.
Sex with Jesus (https://www.sexwithjesus.com) concretely describes the actions of the main characters as they each make choices during the events that occur, and it also addresses the economy, mental health, antisemitism, student loans, suicide, misinformation, the world, nature, deoxyribonucleic acid, and more.
The characters are specifically contrasted with regard to how they each view the gap (if any) between their views of reality and their unrealized wishes. Within the action-packed metaphysical framework are woven 48 surveys (free URL links) that contain 288 substantive sex (thought) questions that are also found at www.RealFair.org (each at a small cost).
The E-book is available for pre-order on Kindle, Kobo, and Apple Books. The hardcover and paperback versions are available now at Amazon. The worldwide publication release date for all E-book versions is February 19, 2023.
Sex with Jesus is meant to be a provocative title, but its essential meaning revolves around these three metaphors: (1) bringing Jesus into one's sex life, (2) having intimate, not carnal, communion with Jesus, and (3) moving from point A to point B in time, generationally (https://books2read.com/u/4D6KZ7).
