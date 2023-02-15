Author Daniel Bryant’s New Book, "The Nature of Relationships," Seeks to Reveal the Human & Divine Essence of Jesus Christ Through the Texts of the New Testament

Recent release “The Nature of Relationships: A Question of Self, Other, God,” from Covenant Books author Daniel Bryant, is a profound discussion of the books found within the New Testament, exploring Jesus's messages that have persisted long after his Crucifixion. Through his writings, Bryant aims to help those who have not yet decided on their relationship with Christ better understand who He was.