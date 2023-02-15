Author Daniel Bryant’s New Book, "The Nature of Relationships," Seeks to Reveal the Human & Divine Essence of Jesus Christ Through the Texts of the New Testament
Recent release “The Nature of Relationships: A Question of Self, Other, God,” from Covenant Books author Daniel Bryant, is a profound discussion of the books found within the New Testament, exploring Jesus's messages that have persisted long after his Crucifixion. Through his writings, Bryant aims to help those who have not yet decided on their relationship with Christ better understand who He was.
Campbell, CA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Bryant, who has been a Catholic all his life, has completed his new book, “The Nature of Relationships: A Question of Self, Other, God”: an examination of the New Testament that explores Jesus’s life and teachings in order to help guide readers to decisions about their faith in the Lord.
“Long before I was a disciple of Jesus, I knew I was in the presence of someone special,” writes Bryant. “It is funny to say that he is special because I know he said that same thing about everyone he met, even those who would ultimately cause his death. His relationship with everyone and everything he encountered made him appear to be unique. Jesus has been a lifelong friend, and I began to collect notes of our conversations and the events in his life. Other disciples have added to these stories. It is now a long time after his death. The crowds he attracted during his life have gone to their homes throughout the area. Since his Crucifixion, all that has been said has verified that he was special. When we would talk about Jesus and record his messages, it was easy to talk about the things he did, but it was much more difficult to convey his essence. Many believed he was God and others did not. Each person needs to decide for themselves, and in keeping this journal, I hope to give you the questions that will guide you to answer who he is for you if he is for you.”
Bryant continues, “Everyone is more than the messages that are written about them. Jesus is more than his message. To know him requires having a relationship with all that we encounter about him. Relationships are scary because they may change the parties entering into them. Jesus repeatedly counseled each of us ‘to be not afraid.’ As a disciple, I must invite you to the party. All of us who walk daily on this path are confident that God will find us in our search for truth. If you are among the seekers who do not believe in God, what will you have to lose, especially if a Creator finds you?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel Bryant’s new book is an enlightening read for those who seek to grow closer to Jesus and come to better know him through his Scriptures. Devout, lifelong followers of Christ and newcomers alike will discover an incredible depth of knowledge and understanding of the New Testament within Bryant’s writings, allowing them to better define their faith and relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “The Nature of Relationships: A Question of Self, Other, God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
