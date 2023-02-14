Steve Duvall’s Newly Released "Your True Identity" is an Enlightening Document of Discovering Who You Truly Are, Your True Purpose, & How to Become All That You Can be
“Your True Identity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Duvall, is an uplifting message of hope that pushes readers to break free and live in fulfillment through Jesus Christ.
Louisville, KY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Your True Identity”: a powerful reminder of the promise one carries. “Your True Identity” is the production of published author Steve Duvall through God’s guidance.
Duvall shares, “Have you ever dreamed of living a better life, better than you could ever imagine, but don’t know how to obtain it? Do you know that you are so loved, no matter what you have ever done, no matter how much you have messed up, failed, or hurt others? No matter how bad (or good) your life is, you are so loved by the one who created you.
“Are you ready to be forgiven and to forgive everyone that has ever hurt you? Do you know the correct answer to the most important question that could ever be asked to you? Do you know who you truly are, what your true purpose is, why you were born at this particular time? With all the uncertainty going on in the world today, isn’t it time to get the most important things in your life figured out and step into the life you were created to live?
“Reading 'Your True Identity' will take you on a journey of recovery to all that the devil has stolen. You have on the inside of you everything needed to create the environment you so desire. It’s time to learn how to put the enemy in his place once and for all by realizing the power and authority you have been given.
“Now is the time for you, and all the world, to come to know the supernatural being you are because of the blood that was shed by Jesus Christ at Calvary! You are more than a conqueror, an overcomer, and what you are about to read will teach you how to use the weapons of warfare to win the victory over every obstacle thrown at you. The battle has already been fought and won for you. Now learn how to take your position in His kingdom!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Duvall’s new book will empower and encourage as readers reflect on the powerful message of faith found within.
Duvall shares in hopes of aiding others in healing and nurturing a more positive experience in spite of what life may throw in their path.
Consumers can purchase “Your True Identity” at select traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your True Identity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories