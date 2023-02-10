Davos 2023: PCA Hosts Dialogue on Supply Chain Integration with Amb. Katherine Tai, Microsoft's Brad Smith, Mastercard's Mike Froman, and PCA’s Jonathan Fantini Porter

The World Economic Forum and the Partnership for Central America host Strategic Dialogue with Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative; Marisol Argueta, Head, WEF Latin America; Dr. Ilan Goldfajn, President, Inter-American Development Bank; Brad Smith, President, Microsoft; Mike Froman, Vice Chairman, Mastercard; Jonathan Fantini-Porter, Executive Director, The Partnership for Central America; Janio Rosales, Minister of Economy, Guatemala, among others.