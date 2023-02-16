Author James Roberts’s New Book, "The Last Days," is an Analysis of the Book of Revelation and the Events That Must Occur Before the Promised Return of Christ Can Happen
Recent release “The Last Days,” from Covenant Books author James Roberts, is a faith-based read that explores the prophesied events leading up to the Second Coming of Christ and the end of the world, revealing which events have occurred and what is yet to come according to the Biblical book of Revelation.
Nevada, TX, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Roberts, who retired from the construction industry and currently lives in Ecuador with his wife and one of his two sons, has completed his new book, “The Last Days”: an eye-opening exploration of events that have already happened that have fulfilled end of days prophecies found within the book of Revelation, and what shall occur in the remaining time before the Second Coming of Christ.
“Ancient prophecies being fulfilled sounds like an exciting backdrop for a movie. However, prophecies from the Bible are not from some make-believe movie. Biblical prophecies are well documented and come from our living God, the Creator of the heavens and the earth. Almost all the events from the prophecies in the Bible have already taken place!—all of them except for the ones concerning the end of time,” writes Roberts. “These end-time prophecies have continually been fulfilled from the time of Jesus’s crucifixion. One of the more notable ones is when Israel became a nation again, which was prophesied as going to occur over a thousand years ago. The event of when Israel became a nation is just one of the end-time prophecies found in the Bible. Other prophecies continue to be fulfilled and unfold right before our eyes if we would only see them. The nations of Russia, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Israel, Egypt, and China are all prophesied as being involved in end-time events by the Bible. These countries are constantly in today’s news.
“Currently, we are living in the times of Gentiles, which are a part of the end-times. The last days will end when the times of the Gentiles are over. One thing to note is the times of the Gentiles will not slowly fade away and gradually end. They will come to an end in an instant when Jesus returns and sets up His kingdom government here on earth. Jesus did not stay dead, and He will not stay gone! Therefore, I have written this book concerning His soon return and what must happen according to biblical prophecies. Not all the things I have written are popular beliefs, but I use more than one scripture to support my opinions on each subject. I pray the Holy Spirit speaks to all who read this book, and any carnal or worldly views I may have will not show in this work.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Roberts’s new book will help readers prepare their spirits and bodies for Christ’s triumphant return by helping them recognize when more prophecies have been accomplished, warning of the end of times.
Readers can purchase “The Last Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
