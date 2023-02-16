Author James Roberts’s New Book, "The Last Days," is an Analysis of the Book of Revelation and the Events That Must Occur Before the Promised Return of Christ Can Happen

Recent release “The Last Days,” from Covenant Books author James Roberts, is a faith-based read that explores the prophesied events leading up to the Second Coming of Christ and the end of the world, revealing which events have occurred and what is yet to come according to the Biblical book of Revelation.