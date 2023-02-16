Laura Flores’ New Book, "I Am Always With You," is an Uplifting Children’s Story That Teaches Readers About How God is Always Looking After His Loved Ones
Recent release “I Am Always With You,” from Covenant Books author Laura Flores, is the story of a young woman, named Rosie, who loves talking to God. When bad things start to happen, Rosie questions if God is truly with her. With His guidance, she soon learns that even when it doesn’t seem like it, God has a plan for her.
Lawton, OK, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Laura Flores, a writer since childhood who is deeply passionate about her relationship with Christ, has completed her new book, “I Am Always With You”: a heartfelt testament to God’s omnipotent power and love.
“Once there was a young woman named Rosie who loved God and made sure to talk to Him every day,” writes author Laura Flores. “Sometimes God talked to Rosie, but not always with words. Sometimes He showed her pictures of things He wanted her to know about. Rosie knew that God wanted her to be a kind person. And she did love being kind to other people.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laura Flores’ new book follows Rosie, a sweet young woman who is quite frustrated. She tries to be nice to everyone, but it seems that people aren’t being nice back. Her neighbor across the street, Mr. Todd, is quite grumpy. God told Rosie that he is just lonely, but even when she tries to be extra nice, Mr. Todd is rude.
Rosie prays to God to send her kind people. But when she goes to run errands, a car splashes her with water, and she catches a cold. She goes to brew some tea, but sees that she is out of her favorite chamomile. She returns to the store where she is knocked to the ground by children playing in the street. Once she makes it to the tea aisle, she finds two customers fighting over the very last box of chamomile.
Frustrated, Rosie runs to the bathroom, crying, to ask God why this is happening. God reveals that He has been with her all along. Could it be that there was a reason behind all the bad things that have happened? Has God truly been looking after Rosie? Find out within the heartwarming pages of “I Am Always With You.”
Readers can purchase “I Am Always With You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
