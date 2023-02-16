Laura Flores’ New Book, "I Am Always With You," is an Uplifting Children’s Story That Teaches Readers About How God is Always Looking After His Loved Ones

Recent release “I Am Always With You,” from Covenant Books author Laura Flores, is the story of a young woman, named Rosie, who loves talking to God. When bad things start to happen, Rosie questions if God is truly with her. With His guidance, she soon learns that even when it doesn’t seem like it, God has a plan for her.