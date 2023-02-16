Harry Thapa’s Newly Released "The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper" is a Thoughtful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Spiritual Conversion
“The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Thapa, is a deeply personal account of growing up in Nepal and later discovering Christianity in the United States.
Fort Worth, TX, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper”: a compelling discussion of faith and spirituality. “The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper” is the creation of published author Harry Thapa, who was born in a small village in the Himalayan country of Nepal in 1982. He was raised in a medium-sized Hindu family, and has four siblings: three sisters and a brother. He spent most of his childhood and teenage years following Hindu practices and rituals. Upon coming to America in the early 2000s, he developed a quest to know more about his innate faith and also about other faiths of the world. It was during this quest for truth that he got to know and experience the Christian faith.
Thapa shares, “This book is a personal memoir of a ‘cowminist,’ a word that is not so ubiquitous yet is self-explanatory. The book identifies, defines, and elaborates on the characteristic of a cowminist. The author in this book goes in great details and lengths to explain how his life and his worldview were like before his Christian conversion experience and how his life and worldview changed after his conversion.
“The author spent his childhood and some early years of his adulthood in worshipping the cow, a ritual of Hindu religion. He used to have a very negative view about Christianity and the Western culture that freely permits the eating of beef (cow), which was a clear, common taboo in his past culture. In the quest for finding the truth, he gets acquainted with the Western and Christian cultures and finally gets converted to Christianity.
“After his conversion, he holds a complete opposite view about Christianity and even his past culture and religion. This book is filled with personal experiences and instances of his life before and after conversion. The contrasts between Christianity and the cow-worshipping culture described in this book are stark and vivid. The author also seems to be very delighted and thankful for his newfound hope and religion. He tries to challenge his readers with similar backgrounds to examine their faith and worldview and make an informed and educated choice about spirituality and the spiritual life. The testimonies described in this book should serve as an eye-opener for many.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Thapa’s new book will challenge preconceived notions of life in and out of Christianity.
Thapa shares in hopes of encouraging others to make informed decisions regarding their spiritual well-being.
Consumers can purchase “The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
