KG Invicta Services Appoints Mr. Jeremy M. Brooks as SVP USA & LATAM
KG Invicta Services (KGiS), a leader in medical practice, business process consulting and management services (BPCM), has announced the appointment of Mr. Jeremy M. Brooks as the Senior Vice President of USA & LATAM.
Miami, FL, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KG Invicta Services, CEO, Mr. Jayamurali Balaguruswamy said, “In order to execute the company’s strategic vision and objectives, we are happy to onboard a skilled growth, strategy, and operations executive, Mr. Jeremy Brooks.”
With over three decades of experience and a track record of managing growth and operations in 12 countries, Mr. Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to KGIS. Prior to joining KGiS, Mr. Brooks co-founded Strayboots, a company specializing in team building activities and training programs for global corporations. He has also held various leadership roles in the marketing and operations, including Chief Marketing & Global Operations Officer at Elephant Group and Co-Founder of Largo Media.
“This is the position that I have worked for decades to prepare for. The KG Invicta team and I have done business together for over 13 years and have built a relationship of trust and respect. I am honored to serve with Jayamurali and his team,” Mr. Jeremy Brooks says.
“The KGiS team is focused, highly tuned to improvise and overcome the challenges it takes to dominate verticals at a global level and therefore this is the team that I know I belong on. KG Invicta’s continued worldwide growth in delivering outstanding services that impacts every vertical in health care management has significantly expanded our employee, customer, and partner base. Mr. Brooks as an addition to our team furthers our commitment to further our stakes at a global level,” Mr. Balaguruswamy says.
About KG Invicta Services (KGIS)
KG Invicta Services Private Limited (KGiS) specializes in Business Process Consulting and Management Services. Their goal is to achieve outcome-based efficiency and facilitate transformation. With over 20 years of experience, they have served clients globally, onshore, nearshore and offshore, while supporting on consulting, customer engagement, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and back-office operations.
Media Contact:
Anand Pulijal
Director of Business Development
Email: Anand@Kgis.co
Direct: +91 93452 69234
Toll Free: (833) 400-9959
https://www.Kgis.com
With over three decades of experience and a track record of managing growth and operations in 12 countries, Mr. Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to KGIS. Prior to joining KGiS, Mr. Brooks co-founded Strayboots, a company specializing in team building activities and training programs for global corporations. He has also held various leadership roles in the marketing and operations, including Chief Marketing & Global Operations Officer at Elephant Group and Co-Founder of Largo Media.
“This is the position that I have worked for decades to prepare for. The KG Invicta team and I have done business together for over 13 years and have built a relationship of trust and respect. I am honored to serve with Jayamurali and his team,” Mr. Jeremy Brooks says.
“The KGiS team is focused, highly tuned to improvise and overcome the challenges it takes to dominate verticals at a global level and therefore this is the team that I know I belong on. KG Invicta’s continued worldwide growth in delivering outstanding services that impacts every vertical in health care management has significantly expanded our employee, customer, and partner base. Mr. Brooks as an addition to our team furthers our commitment to further our stakes at a global level,” Mr. Balaguruswamy says.
About KG Invicta Services (KGIS)
KG Invicta Services Private Limited (KGiS) specializes in Business Process Consulting and Management Services. Their goal is to achieve outcome-based efficiency and facilitate transformation. With over 20 years of experience, they have served clients globally, onshore, nearshore and offshore, while supporting on consulting, customer engagement, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and back-office operations.
Media Contact:
Anand Pulijal
Director of Business Development
Email: Anand@Kgis.co
Direct: +91 93452 69234
Toll Free: (833) 400-9959
https://www.Kgis.com
Contact
KG Invicta ServicesContact
Anand Pulijal
+91 93452 69324
https://www.kgis.co
Anand Pulijal
+91 93452 69324
https://www.kgis.co
Multimedia
Categories