Author Mark Mellow, MD’s New Book, "A Case for Faith: Sharing Ancient Secrets for Longer Life, Health and Happiness," Explores the Link Between Faith & Physical Wellness
Recent release “A Case for Faith: Sharing Ancient Secrets for Longer Life, Health and Happiness,” from Covenant Books author Mark Mellow, MD, is an eye-opening discussion on the physical and mental health benefits that faith can provide. Using his experience as a physician and researcher and scientific data to back up his claims, Mellow helps readers discover how spirituality can aid in one's journey to wellness.
Edmond, OK, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Mellow, MD, a retired practicing physician, clinical researcher, and reviewer for several medical journals, has completed his new book, “A Case for Faith: Sharing Ancient Secrets for Longer Life, Health and Happiness”: a thought-provoking exploration of how faith and spirituality can benefit one’s physical and mental health
“Our society is constantly searching for ways to make ourselves healthier and happier,” writes Mellow. “There is an unending parade of dietary and lifestyle practices promising to improve our health. Sadly, today’s best diet is too often tomorrow’s debunked diet. What if I told you two practices can significantly lessen your chances of developing a wide variety of serious common illnesses, both physical and mental?
“Spirituality, specifically mind-body interventions—such as mindfulness, yoga, and tai chi to name the more common practices—have been praised as ways to promote happiness and health. What you may not know is, to date, several thousand studies on the connection between faith and health have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The results may well surprise you: the vast majority of these studies demonstrate a positive connection between faith, membership in a faith community, and a large variety of physical and mental health outcomes. I will review the data on the effects of spirituality, faith, and religiosity on our health in detail.” He provides evidence that the practice of compassion, the most important faith teaching, results in health benefits at the cellular level, by reducing the expression of genes that cause harmful inflammation, and also by slowing the process of aging of cells in our body.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Mellow, MD’s new book takes a thorough dive into the available evidence and research on how religious faith can impact one’s health, and the different paths to wellness available to readers.
Readers can purchase “A Case for Faith: Sharing Ancient Secrets for Longer Life, Health and Happiness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
