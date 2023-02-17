Author Mark Mellow, MD’s New Book, "A Case for Faith: Sharing Ancient Secrets for Longer Life, Health and Happiness," Explores the Link Between Faith & Physical Wellness

Recent release “A Case for Faith: Sharing Ancient Secrets for Longer Life, Health and Happiness,” from Covenant Books author Mark Mellow, MD, is an eye-opening discussion on the physical and mental health benefits that faith can provide. Using his experience as a physician and researcher and scientific data to back up his claims, Mellow helps readers discover how spirituality can aid in one's journey to wellness.