Author Delray Shudark, M.A.'s New Audiobook, "The Blood of Jesus as Our Healer," Examines What is Required for Humans to Transform Their Body and Spirit to Align with God
Recent audiobook release “The Blood of Jesus as Our Healer,” from Audiobook Network author Delray Shudark, M.A., is a poignant, faith-based discussion on how knowing Jesus is the ultimate key to entering the Kingdom of Heaven and gaining total spiritual growth and healing from Adam and Eve's original sin.
Corpus Christi, TX, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Delray Shudark, M.A., a loving husband and father who gained a master’s degree from Minnesota Graduate School of Theology and was ordained through Cornerstone Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, has completed his new audiobook, “The Blood of Jesus as Our Healer”: a thought-provoking look at how Christ’s ultimate sacrifice is the key to restoring one’s body and spirit from an environment of sin.
“What happens when you are standing there as a nonbeliever and then you take one step, but in the process of taking that next step you gave your heart to the Lord. What happened to you? What have you totally received? What changes in your blood system?” writes Shudark. “Your thought process, nerves, bones, strength, etc. The blood of Jesus as our healer starts to walk you through the process of understanding; we all know that there is a whole lot more you have accepted into your life than what you have activated. Understanding your makeup up and who you are. The word spoken by God and the breath of life, the elements of your makeup that came from God. The reason Jesus had to be sent to heal and help us activate our all. Special guidance for the children of God, opening the total package of heavenly blessings that removes us from our sinful nature, the awakening of grace that you didn't know, the closer relationship movement that you now have because you choose to operate and activate the Lord's provision in and over your life for family generations through your decision to believe in God and his son Jesus sent to you. What can take away your sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus, one has to go through Jesus to get to the Father, How do you go through Jesus and he goes through you and lives inside you? I'll try to help you in the process of reading and receiving by sharing what the Lord deposited in me while attending Minnesota Graduate School of Theology.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Delray Shudark, M.A.’s new audiobook will help listeners to discover how the blood of Christ is the ultimate source of spiritual healing and forgiveness, and the key to everlasting salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Blood of Jesus as Our Healer” by Delray Shudark, M.A. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
