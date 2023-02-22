Carolina Community Impact Helps 26 Businesses Receive Over $150,000 in 0% Interest Loans

CCI’s Central Carolina KivaHub launched as an alternative lending solution for CCI’s demographic base. CCI offers non-banked small business loans up to $250,000 to small business owners who can provide a business plan with proof of concept, in addition to providing financial documentation and showing creditworthiness. Most of these loans are funded within two weeks of successfully submitting an application and establishing a relationship with CCI’s business counselors.