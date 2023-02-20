Jayda Lee Wilson’s Newly Released "The Jump" is an Imaginative Tale of Three Siblings and an Unexpected Journey of Faith
“The Jump,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jayda Lee Wilson, is a delightful fiction that blends a powerful message of faith with suspense and adventure as a compelling tale of good versus evil unfolds.
Lexington, SC, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Jump”: an exciting contemporary Christian fiction. “The Jump” is the creation of published author Jayda Lee Wilson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has spent many years serving in Women’s Bible study groups and teaching Children’s Sunday School.
Wilson shares, “Jump into a work of fiction revealing truths through a flight and secret missions of three siblings. It takes a leap of faith and unraveling Psalm 91 as the key to hope. Their assignment is to expose evil within the Corporation that controls life under the Dome and to bring deliverance. The Defenders and siblings coordinate their efforts using their unique talents and perspectives along with the Family Bible in awakening the people from the illusion of living free, but not actually being free. The rescue mission blossoms into a commission to bring a lost world to Jesus, offering salvation and healing, helping society find their voice, providing support to overcome corruption, and shepherding a Remnant to a promised land where freedom can be lived out as it was meant to be. Midtown, a pit stop for flights, is where mystery and much intrigue takes place. Their journey begins with the jump from an airplane and leads them to a fresh start in a new age of Believers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jayda Lee Wilson’s new book will have readers racing to see what happens to a trio of siblings who receive an unexpected call to spiritual action.
Wilson shares an engaging narrative with a healthy dose of spiritual reality as she explores a tale that results in a return to Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “The Jump” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Jump,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
