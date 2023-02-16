Blow Me Candle Co. Collaborates with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to Release New Scented Candle "Skrewing Around"
Blow Me Candle Co. is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. The two companies have joined forces to release a soy-based candle that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved flavored whiskey with the scent named "Skrewing Around.”
Santa Monica, CA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Skrewball scented candle features notes of whiskey, maple syrup, and peanut butter, making it the perfect addition to any home or office.
As a manufacturer of hand-poured soy candles, Blow Me Candle Co. is known for using high-quality ingredients and a personal touch in every aspect of the candle-making process. The company is proud to have partnered with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to bring this new product to market.
The "Skrewing Around" scented candle is available for shipping now and makes a great gift for any occasion. Fans of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and candle lovers alike will be delighted with this new addition to the Blow Me Candle Co. collection.
For more information about Blow Me Candle Co. and its products, please visit blowmecandle.com.
Contact:
Blow Me Candle Co.
info@blowmecandle.com
Blow Me Candle Company ®
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey ®
Skrewing Around ©
About Blow Me Candle Co.
Blow Me Candle Co. is a woman-owned manufacturer of hand-poured soy candles. The company prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and a personal touch in every aspect of the candle-making process.
About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is a flavored whiskey that has taken the U.S. by storm. With its unique blend of whiskey, maple syrup, and peanut butter, it is a fan favorite and has become one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the country.
As a manufacturer of hand-poured soy candles, Blow Me Candle Co. is known for using high-quality ingredients and a personal touch in every aspect of the candle-making process. The company is proud to have partnered with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to bring this new product to market.
The "Skrewing Around" scented candle is available for shipping now and makes a great gift for any occasion. Fans of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and candle lovers alike will be delighted with this new addition to the Blow Me Candle Co. collection.
For more information about Blow Me Candle Co. and its products, please visit blowmecandle.com.
Contact:
Blow Me Candle Co.
info@blowmecandle.com
Blow Me Candle Company ®
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey ®
Skrewing Around ©
About Blow Me Candle Co.
Blow Me Candle Co. is a woman-owned manufacturer of hand-poured soy candles. The company prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and a personal touch in every aspect of the candle-making process.
About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is a flavored whiskey that has taken the U.S. by storm. With its unique blend of whiskey, maple syrup, and peanut butter, it is a fan favorite and has become one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the country.
Contact
Blow Me Candle Co.Contact
Silo Louis
818-261-4184
blowmecandle.com
Silo Louis
818-261-4184
blowmecandle.com
Categories