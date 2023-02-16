Blow Me Candle Co. Collaborates with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to Release New Scented Candle "Skrewing Around"

Blow Me Candle Co. is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. The two companies have joined forces to release a soy-based candle that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved flavored whiskey with the scent named "Skrewing Around.”