Miguel Moreno’s Newly Released "Enseñanzas y estudios por tema del Nuevo Testamento" is an Articulate Argument for the Need to Understand the New Testament
“Enseñanzas y estudios por tema del Nuevo Testamento,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miguel Moreno, is a thoughtful exploration of the New Testament that motivates readers to develop a close relationship with God.
Sacramento, CA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Enseñanzas y estudios por tema del Nuevo Testamento”: a helpful resource for deepening one’s understanding of God’s word. “Enseñanzas y estudios por tema del Nuevo Testamento” is the creation of published author Miguel Moreno.
Moreno shares, “When I believed and received Christ as my Savior and Lord, I did not have a clear understanding of how to read the Bible, or where to start reading it. So based on what I had learned in this world, in school, for example, I started reading the Bible from the beginning, from the book of Genesis. After all, that's what I learned in school, you start reading a book from the beginning.
“The stories of the Old Testament fascinated me, they were better and more exciting for me than the teachings and commandments of Jesus in the New Testament. What I did not understand, and what they did not teach me, was that I had believed and received Jesus Christ as my Savior and Lord. That now he was his follower, his disciple, his servant. And as his servant, I had to start reading from the New Testament first, to start learning the teachings, instructions and commandments of my Lord, what he wanted me to do now, and thus, start being obedient to his word. I did not know that it was also a commandment from our Heavenly Father, who tells us in Acts 3:22-23, that we must start reading from the New Testament, in order to do what Jesus now tells us to do.
“In the New Testament, Jesus begins to teach us, his new laws, and what is different from the old ones, what we must still obey and do, and what we no longer do.
“For example, the law of an eye for an eye, or a tooth for a tooth, and others that are written in Matthew 5, 21-47. Others like circumcision, the seventh day, about animal sacrifices, what kind of animals can we eat now, and many more. I also learned that another reason we start reading the New Testament is so we can understand what God really requires of us, to become true Christians, or true followers of Christ.
“To grow spiritually, to develop an intimate relationship with God, and to be fully equipped to serve him. I also learned that unlike the Old Testament, God has given each of us who now follow his son Jesus, his Holy Spirit, to help and guide us in every step of our spiritual life with Christ. And thus be able to live the holy life that he now wants us to live until the end, or until Jesus returns.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miguel Moreno’s new book will challenge readers to a new level of commitment in their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Enseñanzas y estudios por tema del Nuevo Testamento” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Enseñanzas y estudios por tema del Nuevo Testamento,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
