Kathy Krechting’s Newly Released "Praise Parade" is a Charming Story of an Imaginative Sunday School Class’s Efforts to Celebrate Jesus
“Praise Parade,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Krechting, is a helpful resource for young readers beginning to learn about key teachings from the Bible and how to share the good news of Christ with others.
New York, NY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Praise Parade”: a fun and encouraging opportunity to discuss key aspects of faith with young readers. “Praise Parade” is the creation of published author Kathy Krechting, who resides in Arizona where she enjoys exploring, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Krechting shares, “Our Sunday school teacher, Ms. Adkins, walked into the Abraham’s class and said, ‘Good morning, princes and princesses. I have a challenge for you.’
“‘Why are you calling us that?’ asked Oscar.
“George jumped up. ‘Because we are children of the King!’
“‘That’s right!’ Ms. Adkins said. She pointed, ‘You are Prince George, Prince Oscar, Princess Jayla, and Princess Joani.’
“‘I never thought of it like that,’ said Joani.
“Ms. Adkins looked directly at us and said, ‘Since we are children of God, what can we do to share the good news of Jesus with those living in our neighborhood?’
“Find out what Oscar, George, Jayla, and Joani decided to do and how they involved others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Krechting’s new book will encourage young readers in their pursuit of a fulfilling spiritual life.
Krechting shares in hopes of inspiring the next generation to pursue opportunities to share God’s message and encourage others to turn to Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Praise Parade” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Praise Parade,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
