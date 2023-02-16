Mars Bank and Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need
Mars, PA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network (WBUT, WISR, The Rock Station 97.7) teamed up to support Butler County Veterans in Need. Through a combination of fundraising events, online donations, and donations from the bank, its customers and staff, $4,000 was donated to Veterans in Need.
Veterans in Need was founded in 2016 to provide emergency assistance to veterans who suffer sudden loss of income or emergency. Funds are provided for everyday essentials that are beyond the individual’s ability to meet. The organization also operates a furniture warehouse which provides household goods to veterans. Any Butler County veteran honorably discharged and with a valid DD214 or other documentation may apply for assistance. Visit www.bcvin.org for more information.
Mars Bank supports Veterans in Need as part of its Step Forward Campaign which promotes and supports first responders, active military, and veterans. Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Contact
Lisa Mislan
724-625-1555
www.mars.bank
