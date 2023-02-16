Santa Fe BioLabs Develops Optimized and Selective Media for the Pathogenic Yeast Candida auris and is Awarded Wide-Ranging Patent for Design of Selective Microbial Media

Santa Fe BioLabs concluded development of ReCand, a medium for optimized colony formation of dry Candida auris, and AuriFind, a medium for identification by selective growth of viable Candida auris. A patent has been granted for media development based on the underlying principle of modulation of toxicity by quaternary ammonium compounds.