Sake Company Go-Sake Donates 5,000 Meals to Children in Need
The Berlin-based sake startup Go-Sake has donated 5,000 meals through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) with ShareTheMeal to children in need. This initiative is aimed at helping to combat hunger and poverty.
"When we looked for a suitable project a few years ago, our choice fell on ShareTheMeal and the United Nations World Food Programme to directly contribute to ensuring that people in need have access to sufficient and healthy food," says Dr. Bastian Schwithal, CEO of Go-Sake.
ShareTheMeal was launched in 2014 to fight hunger and poverty.
The United Nations World Food Programme is a humanitarian institution supported by the General Assembly of the United Nations and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and is the main United Nations organization in the fight against global hunger. In 2020, the WFP provided food assistance to 100 million people in 88 countries.
Go-Sake is known for its high-quality Japanese sake products, made with passion and precision. With each sale of Go-Sake bottles, a donation is made to the World Food Programme via ShareTheMeal.
In addition to the United Nations World Food Programme, Go-Sake also supports actively a crucial nature conservation in Germany. Lake Stechlin is located in Brandenburg, and is well known for the good quality of its water. With a depth of 70 metres, it is Brandenburg’s deepest lake. The Stechlin district is still one of the most important oligotrophic landscapes of Central Europe. Go-Sake supports this project since 2020 with a 20.000-square-meter nature sponsorship area.
More information about the products and Go-Sake: www.go-sake.com.
The Go-Sake project was founded in 2017 to promote Japanese sake culture in Europe. Go-Sake curates premium sake from little sake Breweries and supports Japanese sake breweries in bringing and introducing their handcrafted sake to/in Germany. Go-Sake stands for 180 milliliter and for a new modern way of sake consumption, in a contemporary packaging. Go-Sake was awarded recently in the List of the best Craft Sake in the biggest Sake Tasting by MEINIGERS WEINWELT.
Contact
Mei Watanabe
+49 01735286415
www.go-sake.com
