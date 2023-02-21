Author Nwachineke Francis's New Audiobook, "The Sockets of Life," is a Thought-Provoking Work That Encourages Listeners to Unlock Their True Potential
Recent audiobook release “The Sockets of Life,” from Audiobook Network author Nwachineke Francis, aims to reveal life's inalienable and indispensable qualities that can enhance, shape, and produce the desired energy and abilities that will give listeners divine charisma to run their race successfully to the end, end that will culminate in eternal bliss—hence the title, “The Sockets of Life.”
Green Acres, FL, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nwachineke Francis, the overseer of the Spirit and the Bride International Ministries Inc. located in West Palm Beach, Florida, has completed his new audiobook, “The Sockets of Life”: an inspirational spiritual work that helps listeners live according to God’s will.
Author Nwachineke Francis is a gifted dynamic and engaging teacher of the Word of God. He is also a gospel music artist with his recent album, “I’ve Got Some Value.” He is sought-after in conferences and revival programs. He is married to Gloria, with four children: Divine, Glory, Praise, and Emmanuel.
Francis writes, “Life is all struggles. It’s full of pains from conception to birth and from birth to death. Surprises and confusion spring up daily. Acceptance and rejection may come simultaneously, making it hard to trust in this earthly life. Everyone seeks the way out. Even with advancements in science and technology within our reach, life issues remain unfathomable; hence, crime, sickness, disease, and death are rampant. Yet, in the heat of it all, the purpose of God for humanity remains the same. I’d instead that you study this book than just read it. Make it a handbook. You’d be glad to discover how lifesaving it is.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nwachineke Francis’s new audiobook is an insightful book that shows listeners they can draw assurance of life from God, and that assures them that they are on the right track in purpose.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Sockets of Life” by Nwachineke Francis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
