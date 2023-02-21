Author Nwachineke Francis's New Audiobook, "The Sockets of Life," is a Thought-Provoking Work That Encourages Listeners to Unlock Their True Potential

Recent audiobook release “The Sockets of Life,” from Audiobook Network author Nwachineke Francis, aims to reveal life's inalienable and indispensable qualities that can enhance, shape, and produce the desired energy and abilities that will give listeners divine charisma to run their race successfully to the end, end that will culminate in eternal bliss—hence the title, “The Sockets of Life.”