William L. Camp, PhD, FACAPP’s Newly Released "Parenting Our Children in a Changing World" is a Scholarly Exploration of Modern Child-Raising Approaches

"Parenting Our Children in a Changing World: Adlerian child psychology concepts and ideas, compiled, summarized, edited, updated, and supplemented for the twenty-first century." from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Camp, PhD, FACAPP, is an articulate exploration of the significant shifts seen within parenting styles in the last several decades.