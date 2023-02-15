Best Home Products of 2023 Awarded at Design & Construction Week: 3D App is a Win for Builders & Homeowners

The future of home design and construction was on display at Design & Construction Week in Las Vegas. The National Association of Home Builders picked winners among new products and technology at the International Builders' Show Best of IBS Awards. Innovations in energy efficiency, sustainability, accessibility, and ease of use were showcased in the competition. Winners included the free-to-use BILT app for best home software product.