Best Home Products of 2023 Awarded at Design & Construction Week: 3D app is a Win for Builders & Homeowners

Las Vegas, NV, February 15, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Builder confidence in the housing market is on the rise for the first time in more than a year and the future of home building was front and center at Design & Construction Week. Between the International Builders’ Show (IBS) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), almost 2,000 exhibitors showcased innovative products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. It was the largest turnout in 15 years signaling a post-pandemic return to normalcy and optimism in the industry.The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named winners in the 10th annual Best of IBS Awards. More than 400 applicants vied for recognition in nine categories. The judges considered innovation, functionality, design, and builder/consumer friendliness to pick the winners from 31 finalists. The Best Home Software Product was awarded to BILT, a free-to-use 3D instruction app that won the prize for Most Innovative Construction Tool in 2020.“We’re honored the judges saw the benefit BILT brings to consumers as well as pros,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “Besides making contractors more efficient and profitable, it gives consumers the confidence to tackle projects they may never try otherwise.”Henderson says BILT’s intuitiveness and ease of use make setup, assembly, installation, programming, maintenance, and repair an empowering experience. The free app also provides a “toolbox” of DIY guides and tool tutorials. Projects include home repairs, bike and auto maintenance, basic painting, plumbing, and electrical tasks.Other winners included SPAN Drive electric vehicle charger, BlueStar Dual Fuel Range, HydAway Hydraulic Walls, Broan-NuTuone’s Overture Automated Indoor Quality System, GE Profile UltraFast Combo with Ventless Heat Pump Technology, Barrette Outdoor Living’s Elevation Cable Rail, and the Door Stud.About BILT:Millions of users in 170 countries use the 3D BILT app for official instructions from hundreds of brands. Professionals and DIYers alike are more efficient using the revolutionary learning tool that is customizable, accessible, sustainable, and interactive. Download the mobile app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.