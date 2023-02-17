Introducing Grit & Goals: the Magazine Empowering Female Entrepreneurs and Creatives
Grit & Goals is a new magazine for female entrepreneurs and creative professionals that features inspiring personal stories, lifestyle features, and in-depth coverage of women-owned businesses and non-profits. It aims to inspire and empower women to develop the grit necessary to achieve their goals, no matter the obstacles.
Sayreville, NJ, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Introducing the groundbreaking new magazine for women, Grit & Goals. This exciting new publication is the brainchild of Doreen Laskiewicz, an internationally published photographer and experienced entrepreneur who is passionate about empowering women in business. Featuring inspiring personal stories, lifestyle features, and in-depth coverage of women-owned businesses, non-profits, and the arts, Grit & Goals is the go-to source for women who are ready to take their entrepreneurial dreams to the next level. With a commitment to excellence and an eye for visual storytelling, Grit & Goals is set to become the leading voice for women in small business and the creative arts.
According to Laskiewicz the words "grit" and "goals" are key to success in entrepreneurship. Laskiewicz has always been drawn to the idea of grit, which she describes as "having the perseverance to keep going even when things get tough." In her experience as an entrepreneur and photographer, she has found that having clear goals and the determination to achieve them is essential for success. This is what inspired her to name the magazine Grit & Goals, as she believes these are two key traits that every successful businesswoman possesses. Through the magazine, Laskiewicz hopes to inspire and empower other women to embrace these values and achieve their own entrepreneurial goals. Laskiewicz continued, "By highlighting the achievements of women in business, the arts, and non-profits, and sharing their personal stories, we can inspire and empower women to develop the grit necessary to achieve their goals, no matter the obstacles."
Grit & Goals Magazine's first issue features a cover photo of Emily Fitzpatrick Kenniston, the magazine's Lifestyle and Managing Editor, taken by Editor-in-Chief Doreen Laskiewicz at the stunning Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. With her experience as a writer, teacher, and pageant winner, Emily has a unique perspective on what it takes to be successful in both personal and professional endeavors. She is dedicated to bringing her insights to readers through the magazine's lifestyle features, which will cover topics like health and wellness, beauty, fashion, and more. Emily and her team of contributors are committed to providing practical advice, inspiration, and empowerment to help women achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Emily will also write a recurring feature called Beauty Queen Confidential, which aims to challenge stereotypes and change the perception of beauty pageant participants.
As an internationally published photographer, Laskiewicz understands the power of visual storytelling. She believes that high-quality photography is an essential element of a successful magazine, and has made it her objective to feature the best photography possible in Grit & Goals. By working with talented photographers and showcasing the work of women in the industry, she hopes to inspire and empower other women to pursue their own passions. With her eye for detail and commitment to excellence, Laskiewicz is dedicated to making sure that every issue of Grit & Goals is visually stunning and engaging, and that each photograph tells a powerful story about the women featured in the magazine. Each issue of Grit & Goals Magazine features a woman artist on the back cover, highlighting the importance of the arts and the contributions of women in the industry.
Grit & Goals Magazine is a publication that speaks to all aspects of women's lives, from their professional aspirations to their personal interests. By celebrating the many accomplishments of women and sharing their personal stories, the magazine aims to help inspire the next generation of female leaders.
