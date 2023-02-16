Equipment Controls Company Secures Official Partnership with Andretti Autosport

Equipment Controls Company (ECCO), one of the largest distributors of natural gas solutions for North America, is pleased to announce an official partnership for the full season with Andretti Autosport for the INDY NXT by Firestone on the No.28 DHL Dallara of Jamie Chadwick, as well as the No. 28 DHL NTT INDYCAR SERIES machine of Romain Grosjean for the GMR Grand Prix and the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.