"This is so Needed!": Almost Two Years in, Non-Profit HomeShare American River Celebrates Dozens of Happy Housemates

Since launching in July 2021, HomeShare American River, a non-profit housemate-matching and support service has provided screening, matchmaking, and active support for dozens of happy housemates from North Auburn to Elk Grove. And being grant-funded, all of this service is free of charge to both host and guest, so HSAR is beholden to neither… just to its social mission to serve both of them equally for as long as they live together.