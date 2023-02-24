Author Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola’s New Book, "The Judeo-Christian Fallacy," Looks at the Relationship Between Judaism and Christianity and Which Truly Came First

Recent release “The Judeo-Christian Fallacy: Setting the Records Straight,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola, is an eye-opening discussion that attempts to dispel the belief that Christianity is simply an offshoot or evolution of Judaism, but rather considers if the opposite can be true in that Judaism is a misconception of Christianity.