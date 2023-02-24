Author Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola’s New Book, "The Judeo-Christian Fallacy," Looks at the Relationship Between Judaism and Christianity and Which Truly Came First
Recent release “The Judeo-Christian Fallacy: Setting the Records Straight,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola, is an eye-opening discussion that attempts to dispel the belief that Christianity is simply an offshoot or evolution of Judaism, but rather considers if the opposite can be true in that Judaism is a misconception of Christianity.
Cypress, TX, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola, a devout Christian and college professor who holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Juvenile Justice from Prairie View A&M University, has completed his new book, “The Judeo-Christian Fallacy: Setting the Records Straight”: a thought-provoking discussion that explores whether or not Christianity evolved from Judaism as many have been brought to believe.
“The Western world, especially the United States of America and the United Kingdom, are proud of their Judeo-Christian heritage,” writes Dr. Daramola. “What exactly does the Judeo-Christian heritage mean? Simply put, Judeo-Christian heritage has to do with the ideals in the Western world that have the imprint and the influence of the religious tenets of both Judaism and Christianity. I might be wrong, but I believe that the jurisprudence systems of the United Kingdom, the United States, and some other Western world countries are, more or less, based on or have borrowed heavily from the tenets of both Judaism and Christianity.”
Dr. Daramola continues, “For centuries, many religious and secular leaders have consistently touted the idea that Christianity evolved from Judaism. However, is it possible that the world had been beguiled and misguided with the idea that Christianity evolved from Judaism? Is there a possibility that maybe it is the other way around? Is it possible that Judaism is probably a misconception of Christianity?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ayodeji Adekunle Daramola’s new book challenges readers to take a critical look at whether or not Christianity truly evolved from Judaism, and to consider alternative truths from a different perspective. Through his writings, Dr. Daramola aims to encourage his readers to seek the Lord Jesus Christ and come to know Him not just as the Savior of the Jews, but as the Savior of all people.
Readers can purchase “The Judeo-Christian Fallacy: Setting the Records Straight” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
