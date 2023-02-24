Hannah Louise’s Newly Released "Is It Odd or is It God?" is an Enjoyable and Lighthearted Children’s Work That Encourages Young Minds to Watch for God’s Messages
“Is it Odd or is it God?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Louise, is an entertaining tale that raises an opportunity to discuss the importance of being aware of God’s subtle messages with young believers.
New York, NY, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Is it Odd or is it God?”: a creative resource for spiritual encouragement. “Is it Odd or is it God?” is the creation of published author Hannah Louise.
Hannah Louise shares, “Have you ever wondered about how powerful God is and if He ever shows His power in ways we can see? He does, using his creations like nature and animals. We tend to miss the things He tries to show us, or we call it ‘odd’ and then carry on with the day. But maybe the next time you see something that just doesn’t belong, you’ll stop and wonder, Is it odd, or is it God?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Louise’s new book is a vibrant juvenile fiction that inspires and entertains.
Hannah Louise shares in hopes of opening young minds to God and encouraging a lifelong connection with one’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “Is it Odd or is it God?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is it Odd or is it God?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
