1&Done Initiative Organized by Former Reagan Advisors to Help Launch Post-Trump GOP Era with Satire, Reviews & Reminders of Reagan Principles
Former Reagan White House aides have launched “1&Done,” a civic education program to revive civil discourse and renew common-sense conservative leadership by reminding Americans of Ronald Reagan's integrity, competence, and civility as the standard for the next class of GOP leaders. Trump's lingering political businesses enables the "instruction of opposites" to highlight what great leadership is and what it is not.
Shelbyville, IN, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Former Reagan White House aides have launched “1&Done,” a civic education program to revive civil discourse and renew common-sense conservative leadership by reminding Americans of Ronald Reagan's integrity, competence, and civility – as the standard for the next class of GOP leaders.
“Ironically, we'll be able to use the 'instruction of opposites' to highlight what great leadership is (Reagan) and what is not,” said Tom Gibson, President Reagan's Director of White House Public Affairs. “Of course, we have a long way to go to recover Reagan's principles and practices. And there is no Tip O'Neill in the Democratic ranks. But we are hopeful that we can contribute to the 2024 Primary process, without supporting a specific candidate, and to do that, we need to start now."
Recently, many rank-and-file Republicans were disappointed by the tepid “Trump-neutral” assertions of RNC leaders at its January Meeting and fear the RNC is out of step with rank-and-file Republicans or even an RNC repeat of the 2016 DNC-Clinton-insider scandal. Nearly all polls show that two-thirds of Republicans oppose Trump's run for President.
“Other than GOP governors and the Senate Minority Leader, too many presumptive GOP leaders are cowed from even mentioning Trump's legal and other issues. For example, Ms. Haley's announced 'challenge' to Trump was mute on these and other obvious flaws,” said Gibson. “We (1&Done) will not be so intimidated.”
To help voters navigate the build-up to the 2024 primaries, core products of 1&Done will include: political cartoons, animations, commentary, fact sheets and polling highlights. Polls confirm:
- Voters are exhausted by political acrimony.
- Nearly all Independent and Democratic voters, two-thirds of the U.S. electorate, oppose Trump.
- The simple math: Trump is un-electable as the 47th President of the United States.
1&Done is a civic education initiative of New Generation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) on-profit, based in Shelbyville, IN, and will not support any candidate. Instead, the program will offer news and commentary on politics and government.
1&Done is a civic education initiative of New Generation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) on-profit, based in Shelbyville, IN, and will not support any candidate. Instead, the program will offer news and commentary on politics and government.
