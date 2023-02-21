1&Done Initiative Organized by Former Reagan Advisors to Help Launch Post-Trump GOP Era with Satire, Reviews & Reminders of Reagan Principles

Former Reagan White House aides have launched “1&Done,” a civic education program to revive civil discourse and renew common-sense conservative leadership by reminding Americans of Ronald Reagan's integrity, competence, and civility as the standard for the next class of GOP leaders. Trump's lingering political businesses enables the "instruction of opposites" to highlight what great leadership is and what it is not.