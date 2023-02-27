Pat Mann’s Newly Released "Let There be Music" is an Enjoyable Second Installment to the Author’s Study of Psalms
“Let There Be Music: Life Lessons from the Songs of the Psalms Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons, Volume 2 of 3,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Mann, is an encouraging resource that provides clear instruction on how to apply key principles found in Psalms to one’s everyday life.
Liberal, KS, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Let There Be Music: Life Lessons from the Songs of the Psalms Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons, Volume 2 of 3”: a thoughtful exploration of key scripture. “Let There Be Music: Life Lessons from the Songs of the Psalms Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons, Volume 2 of 3” is the creation of published author Pat Mann, a loving wife who has been involved in Christian education since her formative years.
Mann shares, “The lessons and devotionals printed herein are always intended to teach a biblical principle, a life lesson, show a path to righteous living, or give a warning before taking a wrong turn in life. The Bible, as a whole, contains principles and guidelines regarding every issue a person can possibly face in a lifetime, including relationships, financial management, emotional highs and lows, attitudes, authority, truth, integrity, fear, pride, temptations, possessions, repentance, and all spiritual insights to name a few. Many of these issues are presented in the chapters of Psalms. Every effort is taken to apply the principles found in the Psalms to everyday life situation so that you may become spiritually strong as you face life’s complexities at every stage of your life.
“The majority of the chapters of Psalms were written by David, the lad who went from shepherding his father's sheep to shepherding the flock of God’s chosen people as king of Israel. In his lifetime, David was hunted down for slaughter for no misdeed of his own. He experienced betrayal by close associates. He knew what it was like for his own children to try to steal his throne. He was a fearless warrior. He had a heart for God. He is called ‘a man after God’s own heart.’ David had an unrelenting trust in God’s protection and provision. He is the author of the most beloved Psalm—the twenty-third Psalm—that begins, ‘The Lord is my shepherd.’
“May these songs from Psalms encourage you, inspire you, bless you, and challenge you every day of your life. Let there be music in your heart toward God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Mann’s new book will provide students of the Bible, both new and established, with a fresh opportunity to discover the key values within Psalms.
Mann shares in hopes of providing readers with further encouragement in their pursuit of understanding God’s word and how to apply those principles to combat the complexities of life.
Consumers can purchase “Let There Be Music: Life Lessons from the Songs of the Psalms Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons, Volume 2 of 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let There Be Music: Life Lessons from the Songs of the Psalms Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons, Volume 2 of 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
