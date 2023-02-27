Emily Roop’s Newly Released "Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!" is a Lighthearted Celebration of the Birth of Jesus
“Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Roop, is a clever and amusing reimagining of the story of Mary, Joseph, and the birth of Jesus that will have young believers engaged from the start.
Ossian, IN, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!”: a lyrical adventure of biblical proportions. “Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” is the creation of published author Emily Roop, a proud military wife and mother of three.
Roop shares, “What happens when a whacky, whimsical narrator and a handful of real characters get ahold of the Christmas story? Grab your family and find out in this rhythmic, rhyming, singsong, silly version of the Nativity! We imagine a silent night, but the arrival of this baby was joyous and full of laughter! Will you set aside some of your seriousness and add more giggles to your Christmas?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Roop’s new book brings the story of Jesus’s birth to life like never before for young readers of the modern age.
Roop balances the importance of the biblical lesson with a fun and entertaining writing style within the pages of her flagship children’s work.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Roop shares, “What happens when a whacky, whimsical narrator and a handful of real characters get ahold of the Christmas story? Grab your family and find out in this rhythmic, rhyming, singsong, silly version of the Nativity! We imagine a silent night, but the arrival of this baby was joyous and full of laughter! Will you set aside some of your seriousness and add more giggles to your Christmas?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Roop’s new book brings the story of Jesus’s birth to life like never before for young readers of the modern age.
Roop balances the importance of the biblical lesson with a fun and entertaining writing style within the pages of her flagship children’s work.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories