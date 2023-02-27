Author Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "ACTS: Paul’s Three Missionary Journeys," is a Comprehensive Bible Study for Home Groups on the Book of Acts (Chapters 13-21)

Recent release “ACTS: Paul’s Three Missionary Journeys,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a precept Bible Study that will take your home group on a journey around the Mediterranean with the Apostle Paul as he spreads the good news of Jesus Christ, while planting churches, discipling new believers, and performing miracles by the power of the Holy Spirit.