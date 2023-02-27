Author Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "ACTS: Paul’s Three Missionary Journeys," is a Comprehensive Bible Study for Home Groups on the Book of Acts (Chapters 13-21)
Recent release “ACTS: Paul’s Three Missionary Journeys,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a precept Bible Study that will take your home group on a journey around the Mediterranean with the Apostle Paul as he spreads the good news of Jesus Christ, while planting churches, discipling new believers, and performing miracles by the power of the Holy Spirit.
Thornton, CO, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Robert Gomez, a retired software engineer, has completed his new book, “ACTS: Paul’s Three Missionary Journeys”: an engaging Bible study designed for home groups. This book is the second in a series of studies on the book of Acts and covers chapters 13 through 21, which describe the Christian explosion that occurred as the result of Paul’s three missionary journeys, despite being harassed and beaten in nearly every city he traveled too.
Ralph has been writing Bible studies for over twenty years and sharing them with his home group and church family. At the urging of his friends, Ralph assembled his studies into a series of books that challenge the reader with in-depth commentaries and application questions, while having fun at the same time.
Ralph writes, “This book has been written specifically for home groups and is divided into 10 weekly lessons. Each lesson should take approximately 60-70 minutes to complete and will challenge the reader to probe deep into God’s word. Each study contains Bible verses, comprehensive commentaries, and application questions designed to challenge and encourage everyone in your group to grow in the Lord. Group leaders do not need to be experts in the Bible to use this Bible study because each lesson contains the answers to the application questions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Robert Gomez’s new book is the second Bible study in a series of three on the book of Acts and invites readers to travel with Paul and his companions on his three iconic journeys, courageously planting churches and sharing the Gospel throughout the Mediterranean region.
Readers can purchase “ACTS: Paul’s Three Missionary Journeys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
