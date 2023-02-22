Oasis Solutions Honors Founder with Conference Room Dedication
Oasis Solutions, a local software reseller and service company, recently held a dedication ceremony and renamed its conference room in honor of founder Annette Manias.
Louisville, KY, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On February 16, 2023, Oasis Solutions held a dedication ceremony and renamed its conference room The Annette Manias Conference Room. Oasis team members were present for the dedication and celebration.
Manias founded the company in 1991. After 25 years, she began to develop a succession plan and worked to reshape the company as an EOS, entrepreneur operating system, to prepare for the possibility of selling in the future. Manias sold her remaining shares in the business to William Schlageter, Aaron Rosenberg, Patrick Johnson and Karen Roberson, each of whom are partners in the company and hold C-suite positions on December 31, 2022.
It was with great pleasure that we dedicated the Oasis conference room to our founder, Annette Manias. Annette’s leadership and commitment to creating an unparalleled customer experience as well as establishing our culture and values will continue to thrive at Oasis. This is a testament to her inspiring legacy and impact on our organization.
Oasis is a software reseller and service company. It has about 30 employees companywide, with 15 in Louisville. Its 2021 revenue was $8.8 million.
Manias founded the company in 1991. After 25 years, she began to develop a succession plan and worked to reshape the company as an EOS, entrepreneur operating system, to prepare for the possibility of selling in the future. Manias sold her remaining shares in the business to William Schlageter, Aaron Rosenberg, Patrick Johnson and Karen Roberson, each of whom are partners in the company and hold C-suite positions on December 31, 2022.
It was with great pleasure that we dedicated the Oasis conference room to our founder, Annette Manias. Annette’s leadership and commitment to creating an unparalleled customer experience as well as establishing our culture and values will continue to thrive at Oasis. This is a testament to her inspiring legacy and impact on our organization.
Oasis is a software reseller and service company. It has about 30 employees companywide, with 15 in Louisville. Its 2021 revenue was $8.8 million.
Contact
Oasis SolutionsContact
Philana Callahan
502-429-6902
www.oasisky.com
Philana Callahan
502-429-6902
www.oasisky.com
Categories