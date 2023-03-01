Dr. Eddie Crabtree’s Newly Released "School of Increase" is an Insightful Discussion of Balancing Prosperity with Furthering God’s Plan
“School of Increase,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Eddie Crabtree, is a thought-provoking discussion of faith, financial wholeness, and how to achieve true prosperity.
Salem, VA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “School of Increase”: an enjoyable opportunity to explore not only spiritual growth opportunities, but also financial ones. “School of Increase” is the creation of published author Dr. Eddie Crabtree, a husband, pastor, friend to pastors, certified life coach, board-certified crisis and trauma care chaplain, senior money coach, and university professor. Dr. Crabtree has a PhD in theology from Life Christian University.
Dr. Crabtree shares, “The body of Christ, as a whole, is still struggling with the issue of finances. Some feel they must by poor to be holy, and on the other side of the spectrum, some feel it is just about them getting richer. Both are incorrect. Prosperity is all about being able to fund kingdom assignments.
“This book gives the reader not only the right perspective on finances but also an understanding on how to operate in sowing and reaping to maximize the financial harvest so God’s plan can move forward.
“Just think, if the lack of money was not an obstacle, what could be accomplished?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Eddie Crabtree’s new book will bring readers a “food for thought” approach to how they can purposefully further God’s plan.
Dr. Crabtree draws from personal experience and study to present readers with an encouraging message.
Consumers can purchase “School of Increase” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “School of Increase,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
