Homeinc to Host New Hire Orientation
Wholesale real estate company Homeinc to welcome new sales and acquisitions agents in upcoming orientation.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc is excited to announce they are hosting a new hire orientation for the new class of sales and acquisition agents. The noted wholesale real estate company based in Broward County says it will host a full day of orientations, and agents will visit both the Miami location as well as the Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The company provides real estate sales services and solutions for home sellers throughout Florida and Georgia.
New Orientation to Offer Hands-On Training
The sales and acquisition agent orientation programs will provide those in attendance with various training opportunities and industry insights. The company, which puts significant pride in hiring and developing highly skilled professionals, aims to help agents explore the company’s trademarked “Homeic Advantage” services.
The orientation will also provide acquisition and sales agents with an opportunity to engage with the organization’s upper management in a meet-and-greet format. This enables attendees to learn firsthand from a company that’s team members bring with them over 85 years of combined industry expertise.
The orientation will also facilitate opportunities for attendees to meet peers and start building a network to support them throughout their careers and growth.
Homeinc seeks out highly skilled professionals with proven track records in real estate and sales, but it provides ample training and resources to guide new agents in following the distinct process the company has become known for throughout its service area. Those working with Homeinc tend to work in a non-corporate setting, in a fast-paced company that meets the needs of property sellers and investors.
About Homeinc
Homeinc provides wholesale real estate services throughout Florida and Georgia. The company provides opportunities for property owners to sell their holdings within as little as five days. It works with a range of property owners with various real estate challenges who often want to sell quickly and need a cash offer. For more information on the sales and acquisition orientation or to learn more about working with the company, contact them at info@homeinc.com or call 888-850-2636 for support. You can also visit the company online at www.homeinc.com.
