Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Business Opens New Home Furnishings Retail Store in Indianapolis
HER Home Design Announces the Grand Opening of its First Retail Store: HER Home Design Boutique in Indianapolis, IN on Wednesday, March 1.
Indianapolis, IN, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HER Home Design LLC, a black-owned, woman-owned, design-build firm announces that it is opening its first Indiana retail store in Indianapolis, IN, on March 1, 2023.
The press and public are invited to the Grand Opening of HER Home Design Boutique at 5502 W. 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268 on Wednesday, March 1 from 3 to 7 p.m.
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.
As the first of its kind on Indianapolis’ northwest side, HER Home Design Boutique will feature a designer curated mix of furniture, home furnishings, home decor and gifts as well as residential building materials including semi-custom cabinetry, flooring, countertops, and tile.
Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams, founding principal of HER Home Design and HER Home Design Boutique, said, “We are honored and excited to open our very first brick-and-mortar store that showcases the one-stop shop service model of our brands. Our store will offer products in affordable luxury lines, allowing our customers to purchase beautiful things without breaking the bank.”
For Harrison-Williams, a seasoned entrepreneur, the location of the new store is very special as well. HER Home Design Boutique will be the first black-owned, woman-owned, one-stop shop for all things home on Indianapolis’ northwest side. The address of HER Home Design is 5502 W. 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
The team at HER Home Design Boutique is looking forward to continuing to support their local community and becoming a premier shopping destination in Indianapolis.
HER Home Design Boutique is part of the HER Home Design family of companies including:
HER Home Design - a residential interior design and home staging firm specializing in affordable interior design, home decor, and home staging.
HER Home Design BUILD - a residential remodeling firm focused on building affordable kitchens and bathrooms.
Founded in 2009, HER Home Design is a woman-owned, Black-owned, family-owned certified WBENC full-service interior design and home staging firm specializing in creating functional, affordable and BEAUTIFUL interior design, property styling, kitchen and bath design and home decor.
Visit online at: https://www.herhomedesignboutique.com
Contact
HER Home DesignContact
Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams
317-377-4344
www.herhomedesign.com
www.herhomedesignboutique.com
